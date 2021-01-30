Harry Chapman fires Shrewsbury to surprise victory over Peterborough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

On-loan midfielder Harry Chapman scored twice on his home debut as Shrewsbury claimed a shock 2-0 win over high-flying Peterborough.

Chapman, who joined Town from Blackburn last month on a deal until the end of the season, struck in the 51st and 86th minutes as Shrewsbury inflicted a first defeat in 10 games in all competitions on Posh.

The woodwork prevented Salop from racing into an eighth-minute lead as Chapman’s deflected effort cannoned off the post and into the keeper’s arms.

Peterborough midfielder Joe Ward fired a long-range effort wide but the visitors were struggling to carve out any real scoring opportunities.

Josh Vela and Donald Love went close for the Shrews midway through the half, with the home side looking more likely to break the deadlock.

Them, six minutes after half-time, Chapman turned on the style, finding space on the edge of the box before curling a left footed effort past Christy Pym.

Pym kept out a Shaun Whalley lob, before Chapman produced a piece of individual brilliance five minutes from time to seal the points.

He turned Frazer Blake-Tracy inside out before smashing the ball past Pym, to condemn Ferguson’s men to their first defeat of 2021 and pull Salop further clear of the drop zone.