Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth fight back to secure point against Accrington

Plymouth had to come back twice as they drew 2-2 with in-form Accrington at Home Park.

On-loan Wolves striker Niall Ennis made his impact felt with Argyle’s 78th-minute equaliser only 10 minutes after his introduction.

Ennis exchanged passes with playmaker Danny Mayor before powerfully side-footing home from close range through a crowded six-yard box.

Accrington twice took the lead with Dion Charles provider and scorer.

Charles’ first-half cross teed up Joe Pritchard for a spectacular diving header in the 42nd minute.

Argyle went down the other end and levelled with Panutche Camara crossing for Luke Jephcott to power in his 16th goal of the season.

Stanley started the second half on the front foot with Tariq Uwakwe crossing for Charles to fire the visitors 2-1 up within a minute of the restart.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe made a triple substitution after 68 minutes, with striker Ennis introduced for his home debut.

Plymouth were good value for their leveller, after a much improved second-half performance against John Coleman’s impressive Stanley.