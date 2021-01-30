Rochdale return to winning ways thanks to Alex Newby double

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Newby netted a double to end Rochdale’s seven-match winless run in League One as they beat fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Newby’s early opener was cancelled out by Luke Leahy before half-time, but the midfielder struck again in the second half to move Dale three points above their opponents and four ahead of the relegation zone.

The visitors took a 16th-minute lead when Matt Lund nodded on a left-wing corner and Newby had a simple tap-in at the far post.

Rochdale threatened again but Lund shot wide from Newby’s 24th-minute cross when he should have found the net.

Rovers hit back 11 minutes before the break. Max Ehmer’s deep cross from the right was met by a sweet volley from Leahy, who picked out the top corner from 15 yards.

The hosts were enjoying their best spell in the second half, with Alfie Kilgour denied by a brave Gavin Bazunu save while Sam Nicholson’s 20-yard shot grazed the crossbar.

But Newby struck again in the 64th minute, driving into the box on the right and unleashing a low left-footed drive that squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Joe Day.

The hosts almost levelled with their last kick, but George Williams shot into the side-netting.