Ten-man Chesterfield hold on for impressive point at Dagenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chesterfield claimed a point in a 2-2 draw at Dagenham despite playing 81 minutes of the game with 10 men.

Despite the ninth-minute dismissal of Tom Whelan for a high foot, Will Evans opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, finding the bottom right-hand corner.

In a swift Dagenham response, Scott Wilson converted an Andrew Eleftheriou cross to equalise just three minutes later.

In the 40th minute it was Akwasi Asante who gave Chesterfield the lead for the second time, but once again the hosts hit back and his effort was cancelled out by a 53rd-minute equaliser from Sam Deering.

Paul McCallum sent a header against a post and Wilson fired wide as Dagenham looked for a winner but the Spireites held on.