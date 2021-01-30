Elisha Sam winner against Weymouth lifts Notts County up to fifth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elisha Sam scored the winner as Notts County moved up to fifth in the National League table with a 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Weymouth.

Home goalkeeper Ethan Ross kept out efforts from Enzio Boldewijn and Kyle Wootton in the first half while, at the other end, Sam Slocombe tipped over Andy Dallas’ deflected shot.

Ross could do nothing to prevent County taking the lead in the 51st minute, though, with Sam’s cross taking a deflection and looping over the goalkeeper.

Sam then shot wide while Slocombe was alert to deny Jake McCarthy twice to secure County the win in their first away league game since December 2.