Matty Stevens nets late winner as Stevenage claim much-needed win at Grimsby

Matty Stevens scored a late winner as Stevenage secured a much-needed 2-1 League Two victory away to fellow strugglers Grimsby.

The hosts looked to have rescued a point in stoppage-time when Stefan Payne levelled after Elliott List’s first-half opener, but Stevens struck back immediately to lift the visitors further away from danger and leave Grimsby two points from safety.

It took both sides a fair amount of time to muster anything of note before Jay Matete forced Jamie Cumming to turn his effort from distance behind.

Matete went close again just moments later as he charged into the penalty area before dragging the ball wide.

It was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play, with an error at the back from Grimsby allowing List to run through on goal before rolling the ball under James McKeown and into the back of the net.

A dramatic end to the game saw Grimsby have the point in their hands when Payne equalised, but Stevenage struck back straight from kick-off to restore their lead as on-loan Forest Green striker Stevens earned his side a vital win.