Harrogate claim comeback win over 10-man Newport

Striker Aaron Martin’s first goal in 14 games in all competitions ended Harrogate’s four-match League Two winless run as they edged a narrow 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Newport.

Simon Weaver’s men had not won at Wetherby Road for seven contests in all competitions before this, but Martin secured maximum points after Josh March had cancelled out Jake Scrimshaw’s opener.

The Exiles have now gone eight league matches without a win and played the last 20 minutes of this defeat with 10 men after Liam Shephard was sent off for a lunging tackle on Simon Power close to the halfway line.

Newport forged in front midway through the first half when Matty Dolan’s corner from the left was allowed to bounce in the penalty box and Luke Gambin’s fierce 15-yard shot took a deflection off Scrimshaw’s face to deceive home goalkeeper James Belshaw.

The hosts levelled in style 10 minutes before the break when Belshaw’s long free-kick forward was helped on in the air by Martin and – after the ball bounced up invitingly – on-loan Forest Green forward March smacked a thumping half-volley past Nick Townsend from just inside the 18-yard area.

Martin went on to head in George Thomson’s left-wing corner from four yards midway through the second period and Shephard’s dismissal then compounded the misery for the Welshmen.