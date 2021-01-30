Aaron Wilbraham says Shrews plans worked to perfection after claiming Posh scalp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stand-in Shrewsbury manager Aaron Wilbraham praised his side’s all-round performance as Peterborough became the latest high-flying side to have their wings clipped by the Shrews.

Harry Chapman’s impressive second-half double was enough to give the Salop a deserved 2-0 victory, a win that means they have beaten all of the current League One top four in recent weeks.

Wilbraham, in temporary charge as Steve Cotterill continues his recovery from Covid-19, was thrilled with Chapman’s key contribution but equally delighted with the whole team.

He said: “We stuck to the game plan and it worked perfectly.

“We had been working on it all week and from the first moment everyone knew their jobs and it was a proper top team performance.

“Harry Chapman has been doing that all week in training and I said to him last week that I fancied him to score tomorrow. He’s been doing it all week in training and he has worked so hard today.

“The manager said to tell him to work as a number eight without the ball and a number 10 with the ball and he got that down to a tee today.

“I thought he was incredible and he deserved his two goals because of his work-rate.

“We have defended really well recently to pick up points and it helps when you have someone like Chappy who you can wrap the ball into in tight areas and get at other teams, he has that little bit of quality.

“I was delighted with the clean sheet, I thought everyone defended as a team today. The front two did well, and you saw Shaun Whalley running onto a chance then getting back the length of the pitch to defend.

“We could have had more goals to be honest, we had good chances on the counter, we pressed really well and got the ball back really quickly.

“I don’t want to single anyone out for praise because it was a team performance and it was a great victory.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson conceded that his side got what they deserved.

He said: “Well first and foremost I look at ourselves and our performance before I look at the opposition and we didn’t do things we wanted to or have been doing.

“On and off the ball we didn’t do things we wanted to and I can offer no excuses really, on the day we were off it and we deserved what we got, which was nothing.

“We started the game fine and moved the ball well and had a chance early on and these are big opportunities in games. In the first half we were too slow and didn’t win enough second balls.

“They were first to everything without causing too many problems and the first half was a bit of a stalemate.

“We spoke at half-time and said if we continue to play like that we will end up losing and the players didn’t heed the warning and unfortunately that is what happened.

“We have conceded too many goals between the 45th and the 60th minute and we spoke about that at the break.

“The goal we conceded was an unnecessary goal to concede. We had possession in the middle of the pitch, lost it. Then we had possession on the edge of our own box and then lost it.

“The boy has got a shot off and it was a goal that could have been stopped but we made careless mistakes on the ball.”