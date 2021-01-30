‘We got what we deserved’ says Bolton’s Ian Evatt after defeating Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ian Evatt said Bolton got what they deserved after watching his team record their first Sky Bet League Two win of 2021.

James Brophy’s 67th minute own goal and Eoin Doyle’s 10th of the season two minutes secured a 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient and the Wanderers boss said: “For the first time in a while we got what we deserved.”

After Bolton’s first home success since November 28, he continued: “It was more workmanlike than anything else but we controlled the game.

“It was much better but there is still a long way to go. We just needed to break the cycle and get that win on the board.

“What that will do for the lads’ confidence is amazing. We have not won often enough in recent weeks and I said to the lads in the dressing room we have got to enjoy this feeling.

“We were good (in the) first half without really creating loads but we had the better chances.

“Nathan (Delfouneso) has to score and that probably makes it a different game,” added Evatt of his striker’s ninth-minute miss.

“In the second half, we were patient and our press was good and then when we got the chances we were a bit more clinical. However, in the end we could have scored four, five or six.”

Orient head coach Ross Embleton said: “We are either very good and very comfortable and win games of football, or – when we are below par – we don’t do enough to get something out of the game.

“We knew – albeit Bolton have had a tough start to the season – they have got some very good players

“We knew what our game plan needed to look like but we didn’t do enough of the League Two side of things to get something from the game.

“It’s not just about playing good football; it’s about sticking in and being hard to play against.

“I am not just disappointed about both goals and how they came about but they came in such quick succession.

“We are always going to concede goals, every team in the league concedes goals, it is how you react off the back of it.

“When we kicked off at 1-0 down it was time to be resilient. All of a sudden though we are kicking the ball out from the edge of our box under pressure.

“We need to be more accepting at times (that) you are not going to be able to play and look like great players all of the time.

“There are going to be times when the nitty-gritty keeps you in the game. Collectively, we didn’t win enough battles.

“We needed to have a more disciplined performance rather than an all-singing, all-dancing one.”