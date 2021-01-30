Paul Lambert working hard to bolster Ipswich’s attacking options

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Under-pressure manager Paul Lambert says he is doing everything he can to boost Ipswich’s frontline.

The Tractor Boys lacked a cutting edge at Crewe despite enjoying most of the possession and were reliant on Aaron Drinan’s deflected effort to secure a point after Charlie Kirk fired the Alex in front.

Ultimately, Ipswich’s first point in three games was achieved the hard way after an attack led by Freddie Sears due to injuries and suspension failed to make much impact.

They then had to negotiate the closing minutes with 10 men after substitute Teddy Bishop was sent off for a lunge on Harry Pickering after picking up a booking shortly after coming on.

Yet Lambert’s second-half changes did make a difference, with Drinan’s first senior goal for the club securing a draw that was arguably a fair outcome.

But Lambert said: “We dominated the first half and our tempo was really good. Crewe scored against the run of play and we changed it a little bit and got the goal.

“I was really happy with how we played. I thought we were the better team. They had spells, which they are going to have being the home team.

“We’re trying everything we can, we’re trying to get a striker in to help as well, but today we were very good without the ball.

“The sending-off was a big issue for me as Teddy Bishop is not like that – if he had put the brakes on in the box he would have got a penalty.”

In the first half, Gwion Edwards was denied by an agile save from Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards as Ipswich offered the greater threat.

But they were behind just before the hour mark when Ryan Wintle slipped Kirk clear and the attacker finished with aplomb across Tomas Holy.

James Norwood was brought on for his first appearance in three games and the striker was denied a far-post finish when Omar Beckles threw himself in to divert the ball to safety.

Drinan, though, levelled when forcing the ball home from close range as he was tackled by Olly Lancashire in the 75th minute.

David Artell ruefully noted Crewe had performed better at Portman Road in the reverse fixture back in October, only to lose.

“I don’t think at the end we deserved more than a point. But it is what it is and we’re disappointed that we’ve drawn at home to Ipswich. You have to put it into a bit of context, but then if we want to achieve anything then you have to win that game 1-0,” said the Crewe boss.

“We set our standards high and when you get your noses in front you have to make sure you don’t concede. We conceded from a tackle; I don’t think they created anything.

“We performed better at Ipswich and lost the game 1-0. We weren’t as good today but drew 1-1. It could be better but it could be a lost worse.”