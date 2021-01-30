Mark Trueman hails Bradford’s character as unbeaten run continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joint interim Bradford manager Mark Trueman paid tribute to his players for showing “great character” as the Bantams extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a hard earned 2-1 home win over Barrow.

Bradford have gained 18 points from those eight matches under Trueman and Conor Sellars, who were in charge of the club’s academy before taking over when Stuart McCall was sacked seven weeks ago.

New signing Danny Rowe put Bradford ahead in the fifth minute with his second goal in consecutive games, collecting a long pass from skipper Paudie O’Connor before shaking off Tom Davies’ challenge and scoring with a low left foot shot into the far corner of the net.

Barrow deservedly equalised in the 37th minute with a penalty from Scott Quigley after the visitors’ leading scorer had been fouled by Anthony O’Connor.

Callum Cooke scored the winner in the 49th minute with a shot from just inside the penalty area after Gareth Evans squared the ball into his path.

Trueman said: “We are delighted to keep our unbeaten run going. It breeds confidence and we are delighted to be where we are now.

“It has been hard work from everyone involved and the players have been brilliant since we took over and we hope to build on that.

“This was a tough game and we had to adapt to Barrow’s strengths. We had to dig deep and show great character, but we also showed our quality even if we had to win ugly.

“We made a good start, but the penalty changed the momentum of the game. I have seen them given, but I didn’t think it was a penalty – it was a bit soft. I thought the referee was quick to put his whistle to his mouth.

“Our second goal was a well worked effort. It was a great goal and came when we needed it, at the right time. We have been playing Callum Cooke higher up the pitch. It has improved his game and he is reaping rewards for his hard work.”

Barrow manager Michael Jolley said: “I thought we were the better team in the first half although at first we looked like a side that hadn’t played for two weeks. Tom Davies slipped and let the boy in to score, but we grew into the game after that and deservedly equalised.

“We took that into the second half and showed lots of good quality but we have come away with nothing and we have got to improve on that.

“I think we can be pleased in terms of our squad and I saw lots of good things today, but we must turn that into good results and start climbing the table.”