Big Bash drama and Peter Crouch turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

Peter Crouch celebrated his 40th birthday.

Thanks so much everyone for my birthday wishes. Now pls leave me alone I’m hungover and old 👴🏼😂 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 30, 2021 Hahahaha You look terrified 😂 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 30, 2021 😂😂 https://t.co/F5DD1tSOxZ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 30, 2021 Three goals. One iconic celebration 🤖 Enjoy @petercrouch's treble from the 6-0 win against Jamaica in 2006!pic.twitter.com/2vUOBlnj5X — England (@England) January 30, 2021

Imagine Big Dunc in the Royal Rumble!

No contest. Big Dunc is going to Wrestlemania. https://t.co/z6mCS4p8jk — Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2021

One year of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The newest arrival made his mark in an under-23s game.

J-Lingz has a new dancefloor.

Morning Hammers! 😍 #WelcomeJesse pic.twitter.com/8nSC1c7gb8 — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 30, 2021 Can’t wait to get started! #COYI ⚒ https://t.co/7A7zen6AXK — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 30, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta supported Chelsea team-mate Reece James.

We’re with you Reece 👊🏼How can people have such hate in their heart?! 😔😡@Twitter @Instagram @Facebook – you must do more! https://t.co/e9SPJEzCb9 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 30, 2021

Alan Shearer loved Newcastle’s win at Everton.

3 much needed points. A clean sheet and @CallumWilson scoring goals again. MASSIVE improvement all over the pitch. #EVENEW 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z39CEfkZdk — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 30, 2021

Future manager Patrice Evra?

Manchester City’s players reacted to another win.

Free hugs 🥰❤️ @BernardoCSilva #andanothercleansheet pic.twitter.com/fGDggSAla6 — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) January 30, 2021 12 in a row!! Still a long way to go 💙 pic.twitter.com/p3U7CikX3a — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) January 30, 2021 What a month – 9 games/9 victories. 🙌🏼 And another clean sheet today ✔ @ManCity pic.twitter.com/hFOwwkfk7X — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 30, 2021

Cricket

Outrageous!

"That is the most outrageous shot of #BBL10" – @MarkHoward03, and pretty much everyone else who just witnessed this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHg0JOtW2F — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 30, 2021

Heartbreak for James Vince.

What a catch!

What a catch from Old Mate! He's just SO casually pouched this without a worry in the world 😮👏 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hI5795vF39 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 30, 2021

No trainers needed for Jofra!

First training session in India for these three ✅ Loving the No Shoes Run from @JofraArcher 👀 pic.twitter.com/geGXGWVbae — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2021

Ben Stokes was excited to get back out there.

Any ideas?

Boxing

Frank Bruno spent time in front of the TV.

Morning I am starting to binge on fools and horses at the moment we all need a good laugh whats your fav episode me I think is the chandelier have a good day pic.twitter.com/4vJTPCLxmP — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) January 30, 2021

AJ was working hard.

Minding my business, building a business 💼 pic.twitter.com/A7PwW3HnpW — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 30, 2021

Snooker

Unbelievable.

What we saying about this shot then? pic.twitter.com/upDOIPiLEs — Judd trump (@judd147t) January 30, 2021

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith started the Olympics year well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina (@dinaashersmith) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina (@dinaashersmith)

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was still enjoying the snow.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu felt blessed.

Golf

The European Tour went pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Research.