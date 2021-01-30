Manchester United teenager James Garner joins Nottingham Forest on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Garner has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season after parent club Manchester United cut short his spell at Watford.

The 19-year-old midfielder made a strong start to the season at Vicarage Road and has played in 20 of the Hornets’ 26 Championship games, but has been frozen out of the side since the arrival of new manager Xisco Munoz.

United have therefore made the decision to recall him and set the England Under-20 international up with a new loan move to another Championship side in Forest.

Forest manager Chris Hughton told the club website: “James is a promising young talent in central midfield and that is an area where we’ve had injury problems and players missing in recent weeks.

“He has completed a good spell at Watford where he has picked up some much-needed Championship experience and we’re confident he will be a valuable asset to us between now and the end of the season.”