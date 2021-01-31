Murray Davidson urges St Johnstone to maintain momentum ahead of cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Murray Davidson has urged St Johnstone to maintain momentum and ensure they have a stress-free build-up to the Betfred Cup final.

The Perth men are heading to Hampden on February 28 for their date with destiny against Livingston.

And they should have one less thing to worry about after Saturday’s impressive come-from-behind 3-2 win at Kilmarnock opened up a seven-point gap over the Premiership relegation zone.

It completed a dream week for Saints as they capitalised on their semi-final victory over Hibernian and a decent draw at home to third-placed Aberdeen.

But veteran Davidson has been around too long to be fooled into thinking his side are safe just yet.

However, he believes if his side can avoid a major slip-up in their next four Premiership games before the final, then they can relax on their return trip to the national stadium at the end of the month.

“The cup semi-final definitely gave everyone a lift,” the 32-year-old said. “It was a big game and quite a big build-up. Then the manner we won the game, beating a good Hibs team by three goals, was such a boost for everyone.

“It was so important we made the most of that.

“We knew coming away from Hampden we had two big league games coming up at home to Aberdeen and away at Kilmarnock.

“We’ve taken four points from those two which is important as we didn’t want to be going into the cup final worrying about our league position.

“We’re building momentum but we’ve still got another four massive games before we head back to Hampden.

“It sounds boring but we have to take it one game at a time and hopefully keep that momentum going.”

Davidson admits Saints were scratching their heads in their Rugby Park dressing room as they found themselves two down at half-time.

Killie had certainly made the most of their chances, scoring through Chris Burke and Aaron Tshibola, but the McDiarmid men created enough themselves to justify their belief they were not down and out.

And so it proved. Praying on Kilmarnock’s fragile confidence, they were able to level things up as Guy Melamed and Davidson both netted from close range before Ali McCann rifled home a brilliant winner.

“We’re buzzing with Saturday’s result,” said Davidson. “We’re still not sure how we were two down at half-time.

“But the message was ‘don’t panic’. Even if it takes to the 80th minute, we’d get chances so we’re delighted with the way it’s turned out.

“I thought we scored at an important time around the hour mark. There was still plenty time to go and we knew that by getting the first, there was a good chance we’d get a second.

“At 2-2, I felt we were in the ascendancy and it was a great strike from Ali to win the match.

“To come back in the second half shows the character of this side. That was a massive three points.”

But Saints face an altogether stiffer test when they take on champions-elect Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Davidson said: “It’s going to be a tough game – but we’ve gone to Ibrox and done well before.

“Rangers are going to win the league. I don’t think there’s any denying that now.

“We’ll need to play well but we know if we keep doing the things we’ve been doing, then we can be a threat.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Robinson has been installed as the favourite to replace Alex Dyer after the Englishman parted company with Killie just two hours after seeing his side throw away victory.

Robinson quit as Motherwell boss on New Year’s Eve after three years in charge at Fir Park.

Dyer – who stepped up to the top job after previously assisting both Steve Clarke and Angelo Alessio at Rugby Park – leaves with his side sitting ninth having taken just 24 points from 25 games this season.