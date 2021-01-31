Simon Grayson appointed new head coach at Fleetwood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fleetwood have appointed Simon Grayson as their new head coach.

Grayson, 51, has agreed a deal until the end of the current season and succeeds Joey Barton at the Sky Bet League One club.

A statement on Fleetwood’s website read: “Fleetwood Town can confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson as head coach.

“The 51-year-old has agreed to a deal until the end of the season following the departure of previous boss Joey Barton earlier this month.”

Barton, who had been in charge at Highbury Stadium since April 2018, left Fleetwood at the start of January.

Grayson, a former full-back and midfielder, began his managerial career at Blackpool in 2005.

Fleetwood’s statement continued: “Grayson arrives with more than 15 years of first-team managerial experience on his CV, which includes promotion winning stints from League One with four difference clubs.”

He guided the Seasiders into the Championship in 2007 before having a four-year spell in charge of Leeds, where he also won promotion from League One.

Grayson went on to manage Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford before a seven-month spell at Blackpool, which ended in February 2020.