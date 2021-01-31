Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has joined LaLiga side Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan signed for United in the summer transfer window from Penarol.

Despite a number of impressive performances for the Under-23s this season, he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Pellistri will now look to gain first-team experience with an Alaves team who are currently in a relegation battle in Spain’s top flight.