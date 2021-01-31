Sam Cosgrove excited by Championship test as he joins Birmingham from Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Striker Sam Cosgrove has completed his move from Aberdeen to Birmingham.

The former Carlisle player has signed a contract that will run until June 2024 after the Dons accepted an undisclosed fee which is believed to be around the £2million mark.

The 24-year-old rejected a move to French side Guingamp in the summer but jumped at the chance to move to the Sky Bet Championship.

“It feels really good to be here,” he told Birmingham’s website. “As soon as the interest was there from Birmingham it was a no-brainer from me and I’m really delighted to get it over the line.

“There’s a big job for me to do here. I’m looking forward to playing in the Championship. I know how demanding it is but I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I was ready to take on the challenge.

“Short-term, it’s helping the team. Long-term it’s echoing that – being as successful as I can and helping this fantastic club.”

Cosgrove scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for Aberdeen after joining in a £30,000 deal three years ago.

After a slow start, he netted 21 goals in his first full season and 23 in last term’s curtailed campaign before finding the net three times in 16 matches since returning from a pre-season injury.

Dons boss Derek McInnes told his club’s website: “We wish Sam well. He’s been a good servant to us, but we felt it was the right time for him to move on, on the back of the offer we received, and with 18 months left on his contract.

“The improvement in Sam since he arrived is clear for all to see and I’ve no doubt he will go on and do well at Birmingham. We have benefited greatly from his goals and overall contribution to the team and we wish him all the best in the future.”