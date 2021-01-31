Dina Asher-Smith’s double and success for Paul Casey – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.

Football

Aston Villa celebrated a tough away win.

What a win that is. Tough place to come but great performance from the boys 🔥 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/GRWTrKsPwg — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 30, 2021 Bodies on the line ⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️ @AVFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/4Bj5nucwKa — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) January 31, 2021

But Villa were grateful for the fine margins of a late VAR offside decision.

Danny Ings' equalising goal is ruled out for offside! 😮#SOUAVL pic.twitter.com/4lGGI7N338 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 30, 2021 Good job I don’t squat in the gym 🤣👀 What a win away from home! Great character from everyone to bounce back from a loss 💜💪🏼💪🏼 #UTV pic.twitter.com/zC7uzk4MWs — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) January 30, 2021 Just as well it wasn’t my backside 👍🏻 #UTV — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) January 30, 2021

Arsenal shone a light on Bernd Leno’s key save.

Sunday morning exercise for Gary Neville.

Morning all and after an awful Saturday ( mainly football related ) I’m left with no option but to attack the hell out of this Sunday ! Enjoy 💪🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 31, 2021 10,000m row! So annoyed with that 10 seconds 😡 pic.twitter.com/d26sLYvJuT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 31, 2021

And he inspired World Cup winner Will Greenwood.

Wasn’t going to train today but King @GNev2 inspired me to head to the garage.. I went for 3 x 2km building pace with 3 min rest between each 2km.. https://t.co/htsdkag7zF pic.twitter.com/Lg7kyLOBcq — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) January 31, 2021

Zlatan’s as athletic as ever.

Jeff Hendrick celebrated his 29th birthday.

A big happy birthday to #NUFC midfielder Jeff Hendrick! 🎉🥳 Have a good one, @JeffHendrick92! pic.twitter.com/xNXYbjva11 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic’s beach acrobatics did not quite meet the standard…

Sloane Stephens hit the court in Melbourne.

Cricket

Reaction work for Ben Stokes and Rory Burns in Chennai.

Formula One

Mick Schumacher was counting down the weeks before he follows his father Michael into F1.

8️⃣ weeks since winning the F2 title 🏆8️⃣ weeks until his F1 debut 🙌#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/tY7yOKG303 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 31, 2021

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith celebrated another win with success in the 60metres in Dusseldorf.

Took the win in Düsseldorf! Pleased to have put together some strong performances over the past few days + end the racing drought! Now for a few days work and then onto Lieven 🔥 thank you for all the support, seeing your tweets and pics have made me smile. Loving being back! pic.twitter.com/u7xXOLwOBo — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) January 31, 2021

Golf

Success for Paul Casey.

And Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington was on hand to congratulate him.

Congratulations from the Captain 🤜 pic.twitter.com/PpnXjsIh2n — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) January 31, 2021

Hotel room warm-up for Ian Poulter.

Active warm up…Hotel room style. Good to get a nice sweat on. The grind goes on. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/10c5SbZELX — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 31, 2021

Danny Willett looked ahead after a tough week.

Not the weekend I was looking for @OmegaDDC but always one of my favourite events of the year….onto next week and looking forward to my first visit to @SaudiIntlGolf 🏌🏼‍♂️🌞 pic.twitter.com/71IdTKJnRo — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) January 31, 2021

Darts

A disappointing first-round exit for Michael Van Gerwen at the Masters.