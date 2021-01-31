Celtic could lose out to Liverpool in their pursuit of Preston’s Ben Davies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic could be set for another blow as the transfer window enters its final day after Liverpool reportedly hijacked their move for Ben Davies.

Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with the Preston defender on Saturday with the 24-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.

But widespread reports claim the English champions have made a shock move to sign the centre-back ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Neil Lennon is having a difficult season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With Christopher Jullien out for several months and Shane Duffy again looking vulnerable during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren, Lennon is looking to strengthen his central defence.

The under-pressure Hoops boss is also seeking a right-back following Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Celtic have been linked with a loan move for Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny.

Aberdeen and Ross County both saw key forwards depart for England on the eve of the deadline but Hibernian look set to stand firm amid interest in their top goalscorer.

🕵️ Undercover at yesterday's game🤔 First impressions🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @RossCounty memories🏆 Wearside ambitions 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 Ross Stewart's first interview now… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 31, 2021

County sold Ross Stewart to Sunderland while Sam Cosgrove joined Birmingham for a fee believed to be around the £2million mark.

But Blues have so far failed in their pursuit of Kevin Nisbet, who was left on the bench as Hibs beat Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Reports claim Hibs rejected a fresh £3million bid for Nisbet on Sunday after Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka confirmed the former Raith and Dunfermline striker was a target.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross expressed confidence on Saturday that both Nisbet and Millwall target Ryan Porteous would still be with him when the window closes, but Stevie Mallan could be set for a move to Turkey.

Is Fraser Hornby set for Pittodrie? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aberdeen are reported to have agreed a loan deal for Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby after playing without a recognised centre-forward in Saturday’s goalless draw with Livingston.

The former Everton youth player has made three substitute appearances for Stade de Reims since joining the Ligue 1 side last summer.

Rangers, still 23 points ahead of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, are in no rush to add to their squad with pre-contract deals for Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright and Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson agreed for next season.

George Edmundson could be on his way out of Ibrox on loan, with Derby linked with the centre-back.

David Martindale is working on a deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale is hopeful of making a late addition to his squad.

Dundee United are not expected to do business while St Mirren are aiming to add another striker and left-sided defender if possible.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer had been looking for another forward before losing his job in the wake of Saturday’s home defeat by St Johnstone.

Hamilton are hoping to add to their squad following several frustrations while St Johnstone, Ross County and Motherwell could also be busy.