Celtic set for Jonjoe Kenny loan deal after appearing to lose out on Ben Davies

Celtic have been tipped to complete a loan move for Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny after appearing to lose out to Liverpool for Ben Davies.

Manager Neil Lennon expressed hope that a deal could be agreed with Preston defender Davies on Saturday, with the 25-year-old’s Deepdale contract due to expire in the summer.

But the PA news agency understands Liverpool and Preston have agreed a fee for Davies to move to Anfield ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Ben Davies, right, appears bound for Anfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With Christopher Jullien out for several months and Shane Duffy again looking vulnerable during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren, Lennon is looking to strengthen his central defence.

The under-pressure Hoops boss is also seeking a right-back following Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, and Kenny has emerged as a major target. The 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Everton and spent last season as a regular on loan with Schalke.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a loan move to Marseille in advance of a potential permanent summer move.

Aberdeen and Ross County both saw key forwards depart for England on Sunday but Hibernian look set to stand firm amid interest in their top goalscorer.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is wanted by Birmingham (PA)

County sold Ross Stewart to Sunderland while Sam Cosgrove joined Birmingham for a fee believed to be around the £2million mark.

But Blues have so far failed in their pursuit of Kevin Nisbet. Reports claim Hibs rejected a fresh £3million bid on Sunday after Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka confirmed the former Raith and Dunfermline striker was a target.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross expressed confidence on Saturday that both Nisbet and Millwall target Ryan Porteous would still be with him when the window closes, but Stevie Mallan could be set for a move to Turkey.

Is Fraser Hornby set for Pittodrie? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aberdeen are reported to have agreed a loan deal for Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby. The former Everton youth player has made three substitute appearances for Stade de Reims since joining the Ligue 1 side last summer.

Rangers could speed up moves for two pre-contract signings, Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright and Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson, while George Edmundson could be on his way to Derby on loan.

Livingston manager David Martindale is hopeful of making a late addition while St Mirren are aiming to add another striker and left-sided defender if possible. Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer had been looking for another forward before losing his job on Saturday.

Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson has been linked with a switch to Leicester.

It’s been such a tough window to recruit. January is difficult at the best of times, but with a new manager and various Covid restrictions, it’s been extremely challenging. That said, we’re still hoping to add one or two before midnight tonight. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/CBINQb9vyT — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) February 1, 2021

Hamilton could see a frustrating month fizzle out without a signing but St Johnstone hope to be busy.

Motherwell have extended Robbie Crawford’s stay until the end of the season after the loan midfielder terminated his Livingston deal.

Fir Park chief executive Alan Burrows earlier stated that they were hoping to “add one or two before midnight”.

Ross County boss John Hughes does not expect to be busy despite Stewart’s departure.

“I think we have done our business,” he said. “There’s one or two things on the go but it is just basically us making enquiries and we’ve never heard anything back and that’s it.

“If I keep everyone injury-free, real good numbers to pick from, I am quite happy with what I’ve got.”