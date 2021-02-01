The sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Premier League took centre stage during a dramatic weekend of sporting action both at home and abroad.

Manchester City moved further clear at the top, Tottenham’s woes continued and the bottom three look in danger of getting cut adrift.

There was also action in horse racing, ice hockey, golf and darts.