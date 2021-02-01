Glenn Murray looking forward to working with Chris Hughton again at Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Glenn Murray is looking forward to working with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with the Premier League club to an end.

Across two spells at Brighton, Murray netted 111 goals in 285 appearances to sit second on the club’s all-time goalscoring list and was crucial in their journey to the top flight after he helped them clinch promotion to the Championship in 2011 and the Premier League in 2017.

“It was an opportunity to play football under a regime I have played under before and to try and help the club progress and get out of the situation they are in,” the striker told the Nottingham Forest website.

“I had a successful period with Chris and really enjoyed working under him so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Forest missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last season, but a poor start to this campaign saw Sabri Lamouchi sacked in October and replaced by Hughton.

Despite a good recent run of results, the club remain in a relegation battle, but their new forward does not expect that to be the case for long.

Murray added: “Like most people from the outside you look at the squad and there are some very good players. I think it is just a matter of time before we kick into gear and get out of that (position).

Hughton said: “Glenn is a player I know very well and he has an excellent pedigree at this level. Certainly he will add leadership and experience to our squad between now and the end of the season.

“He is a proven goalscorer at Premier League and Championship level and has continued to keep himself fit so we are looking forward to what he can bring to the squad ahead of a busy run of fixtures.”