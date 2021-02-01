Brentford secure loan deal for West Ham defender Winston Reid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international spent the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2018.

Reid turned out for West Ham’s under-23s against Southampton on Friday night, but with the Hammers well covered in the centre-back department he has opted to bolster Brentford’s bid for promotion from the Championship.

Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website: “We are very happy to welcome Winston to Brentford. We are very pleased that he wanted to come to help the team for the rest of the season.

“With his quality, personality and experience, we know he will do a great job for us over the next few months.

“We felt we needed to bring an extra centre-back in to the club. We were a little short at centre-back and Winston will be able to challenge for those places.”