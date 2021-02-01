Wycombe could make changes for Birmingham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes for the visit of Sky Bet Championship relegation rivals Birmingham.

The Chairboys were thrashed 7-2 at Brentford at the weekend and are rooted to the bottom of the table with 15 points, which leaves them 11 from safety.

Joe Jacobson (knee) and Dominic Gape (leg) were absent on Saturday, but Ainsworth will be able to pick new signing Jordan Obita for the first time after he joined from Oxford on Friday.

Ryan Tafazolli and Daryl Horgan are also building up their fitness after being unavailable for recent defeats to Tottenham and the Bees.

Gary Gardner made his return from a hamstring injury in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Coventry and is set to start at Adams Park.

Boss Aitor Karanka will also have new striker signing Sam Cosgrove at his disposal after he signed from Aberdeen on Sunday.

Playmaker Alen Halilovic is unavailable after he sustained a knock in training, while Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) remain sidelined.

Adam Clayton and Jon Toral were withdrawn at half-time on Saturday but the decision was tactical and they will be part of the squad.