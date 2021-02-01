Preston central defender looks destined to join Liverpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Preston centre-back Ben Davies.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been so short of fit centre-backs that captain Jordan Henderson has been deployed there in recent weeks but Davies has emerged as the German’s surprise choice for a reinforcement.

The 25-year-old will undergo a medical on Monday before signing for an initial £500,000, the PA news agency understands.

Jurgen Klopp has had defensive problems this season (Peter Powell/PA)

Preston will also benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Liverpool make on any further transfer and also any England appearance, while North End will get 19-year-old defender Sepp Van Den Berg on loan.

Liverpool were also interested in bringing in Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car but that became problematic so they have now switched their attention to a loan deal for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak.

Glenn Murray is looking forward to working with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with the Premier League club to an end.

“It was an opportunity to play football under a regime I have played under before and to try and help the club progress and get out of the situation they are in,” Murray told Forest’s website.

“I had a successful period with Chris and really enjoyed working under him so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international spent the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2018.

Southampton have a few irons in the fire. PA understands their push for Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles continues, which would pave the way for right-back Yan Valery to head to Birmingham.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a potential loan target (Michael Regan/PA)

Bournemouth are interested in Shane Long but Saints would only let him leave if they can get in a replacement like Josh King, which looks unlikely at the moment.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed US international defender DeAndre Yedlin is close to completing a deadline-day move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Magpies have been linked with a loan move for Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury among others and the success or otherwise of their search for midfield reinforcements could have an impact on Matt Ritchie’s proposed return to Bournemouth.

PA understands Chelsea have chosen not to send Billy Gilmour out on loan. New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants the teen star to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to Danish side Midtjylland, his first professional club.

The 32-year-old joined the Toffees from Huddersfield in the summer of 2019 but did not make a first-team appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and spent the second half of last season back on loan with the Terriers.

Norwich have completed the signing of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The 30-year-old moved to Villa Park from Ingolstadt in 2018 and made 38 appearances in all competitions before leaving by mutual consent in October.

Norway international Nyland has now joined Norwich as a free agent, signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.