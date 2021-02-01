Stevenage pair Joe Martin and Matt Stevens pushing for starts against Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender Joe Martin and forward Matt Stevens are pushing for starts when Stevenage host Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Martin came off the bench at Grimsby on Saturday after rejoining the club from Northampton last week, while Stevens claimed the late winner as a substitute at Blundell Park.

Boro boss Alex Revell appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Defender Scott Cuthbert and midfielder Chris Lines, who have each been absent through injury recently, will be assessed.

Exeter will be forced into at least one change at Broadhall Way following the departure of Nicky Law.

Midfielder Law started Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Carlisle before joining United States club Indy Eleven the following day.

Midfielder Joel Randall, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, will be assessed, while winger Randell Williams is unlikely to return from a stress fracture to a fibula.

Defender Sam Stubbs (knee) remains unavailable for the Grecians.