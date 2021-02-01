Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Swindon without Matt Smith for crunch clash with Wigan

by Press Association
February 1, 2021, 2:37 pm
Funso Ojo, right, has joined Wigan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swindon have lost the services of Arsenal loanee Matt Smith ahead of the visit of Wigan.

Midfielder Smith was recalled by the Gunners and has now joined Charlton.

Mathieu Baudry, Tom Broadbent, Zeki Fryers and Jonathan Grounds are set to miss out again through injury.

Paul Caddis, Joel Grant and Ellis Iandolo missed Saturday’s defeat by Hull and will be assessed.

Funso Ojo could make his Wigan debut after joining on loan from Aberdeen.

Curtis Tilt could also feature having rejoined the club on loan from Rotherham.

Dan Gardner is carrying a hamstring niggle and will be checked over.

Experienced duo Lee Evans and Gavin Massey are still out injured.

