Troy Parrott flies Millwall nest ahead of Canaries’ visit

Millwall will be without striker Troy Parrott for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash at home to high-flying Norwich.

The on-loan Republic of Ireland international failed to score in any of his 14 appearances for the Lions, and after being recalled by parent club Tottenham has now joined Ipswich.

Boss Gary Rowett is still likely to be without Billy Mitchell despite the midfielder stepping up his fitness following a hamstring injury.

The same can be said for Connor Mahoney, who has been missing since November with a quad problem.

Leaders Norwich will be without the suspended Emi Buendia, who was sent off for two bookable offences in the weekend draw with Middlesbrough.

The Canaries will once again be able to call upon the services of Kenny McLean, who is back in contention having isolated following a positive Covid test.

Max Aarons is available despite suffering a blow to his nose in the Boro stalemate.

Xavi Quintilla is again likely to miss out as manager Daniel Farke wants the defender to get back to full fitness after being sidelined with coronavirus.