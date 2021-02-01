Oli McBurnie pushing for Sheffield United start against Baggies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oli McBurnie is pushing for a place in the Sheffield United starting line-up when the Blades host West Brom.

The striker made his return from a month-long absence with a shoulder injury as a substitute in the defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are all being monitored as they look to return from injuries ahead of a game that United boss Chris Wilder has described as “must win”.

Mbaye Diagne is expected to start for West Brom after his impressive cameo in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

The striker only arrived on loan from Galatasary on Friday but came off the bench to set up a goal for Matheus Pereira at The Hawthorns.

Grady Diangana is back in training but unlikely to feature after a hamstring injury. Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is close to joining on loan from Celta Vigo but is not expected to feature.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, Mousset.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Townsend, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Field, Gallagher, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Diagne.