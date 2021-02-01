Liverpool close in on deal for Preston centre-back Ben Davies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool fans continued to await defensive reinforcements as the club closed in on the completion of a deal to bring Preston centre-back Ben Davies to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been so short of fit centre-backs that captain Jordan Henderson has been deployed there in recent weeks but Davies has emerged as the German’s surprise choice for an addition to the squad.

The 25-year-old will undergo a medical on Monday before signing for an initial £500,000, the PA news agency understands.

Jurgen Klopp has had defensive problems this season (Peter Powell/PA)

Preston will also benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Liverpool make on any further transfer and also any England appearance, while North End will get 19-year-old Liverpool defender Sepp Van Den Berg on loan.

Liverpool were also interested in bringing in Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car but that became problematic so they have now switched their attention to a loan deal for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been attracting attention for a possible loan move.

Southampton were interested but PA understands they pulled out because the player did not appear sold on the switch and are now eyeing up a move for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a wanted man (Michael Regan/PA)

West Brom have also been chasing Maitland-Niles and are close to signing midfielder Okay Yokuslu on loan from Celta Vigo.

Bournemouth are interested in Shane Long but Saints would only let him leave if they can get in a replacement like Josh King, which looks unlikely at the moment.

There will be no incomings to boost Manchester United’s Premier League title bid but teenager Teden Mengi is set to go on loan, and PA understands Wayne Rooney’s Derby is the destination.

Teden Mengi is set to join Derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

PA understands Chelsea have chosen not to send Billy Gilmour out on loan. New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants the teen star to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, poured cold water on talk Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke could leave the club.

Glenn Murray is looking forward to working with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with the Premier League club to an end.

Murray told Forest’s website: “I had a successful period with Chris and really enjoyed working under him so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan (Adam Davy/PA)

The 32-year-old New Zealand international spent the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2018.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed US international defender DeAndre Yedlin is close to completing a deadline-day move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Magpies have been linked with a loan move for Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury among others and the success or otherwise of their search for midfield reinforcements could have an impact on Matt Ritchie’s proposed return to Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to Danish side Midtjylland, his first professional club.

The 32-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following his move from Huddersfield in 2019.

Norwich have completed the signing of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Birmingham have completed the permanent signing of teenage forward Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City while Blackburn have signed left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe for an undisclosed fee.