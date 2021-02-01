Manchester United teenager Teden Mengi joins Derby on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manchester United teenager Teden Mengi will spend the rest of the season playing under Wayne Rooney at Derby.

The highly-rated 18-year-old defender made his first-team debut for United against LASK in last season’s Europa League and was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the finals in Germany.

Mengi has not featured for United this term and has now joined Championship side Derby on loan for the remainder of the campaign, becoming Rooney’s first signing since taking the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

“I’m really excited and I’m buzzing to be here,” the defender told RamsTV.

“When I first heard Derby County were interested, it was a no-brainer for me to be in the Championship against good opponents and to be playing men’s football. I am really happy to be here.”

On Rams boss Rooney, the teenager said: “He has been brilliant. As soon as I found out Derby were interested, Wayne was on the phone.

“He was telling me what the club is about and what he wants from me. He has been brilliant with me so far.”

Derby added further defensive reinforcements with the signing of 23-year-old centre-back George Edmundson on loan from Rangers until the end of the season.

And Rooney has also brought in a former Everton team-mate in midfielder Beni Baningime, who has joined on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Rams completed a late loan swoop for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts after his season-long deal with Middlesbrough was ended early.