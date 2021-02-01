Fit-again Mansfield skipper Ollie Clarke returns for Bolton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield have captain Ollie Clarke available for their rearranged home clash with Bolton in Sky Bet League Two.

The midfielder has taken advantage of the Stags’ two postponed fixtures over the last week to recover from a knee problem.

Forward Tyrese Sinclair is also working his way back to full fitness after overcoming coronavirus.

Defender Joe Riley remains on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury.

Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic is still out with a groin problem.

Defender Ryan Delaney has now served a suspension for his sending off at Tranmere but is a doubtful starter after recent surgery to repair a damaged ear.

Manager Ian Evatt will consider his options after being rewarded for making six changes against Leyton Orient at the weekend with a first victory in seven games.

Wanderers were chasing new signings on transfer deadline day but it remains to be seen if any are completed in time to feature.