Bolton loan Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton have signed Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

Jensen, 21, has yet to make a first-team appearance for Burnley but featured on the bench three times in the Premier League last season.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt told the Sky Bet League Two club’s official website: “Burnley kindly let us have a look at him last week and the way he came in and led the team, was dominant with his voice, profile and performance, really impressed me.

“He’s 6ft 7in and is very athletic for a big guy. He will challenge Matt (Gilks) for the number one spot for the remainder of the season and I’m delighted that he’s with us.”

Jensen joined Burnley from hometown club Helsingor in the summer of 2019 and was included in the matchday squad for Premier League games against Manchester City, Watford and Crystal Palace last season.