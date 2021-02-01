Jordan Maguire-Drew unavailable as Crawley welcome Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley will be without loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

The winger joined on loan from the O’s earlier this month and is ineligible to take on his parent club.

Josh Wright can face his former club as he joined on a permanent deal from Orient, while fellow midfielder Jake Hesketh and forward Ashley Nadesan return to contention.

Reece Grego-Cox and Henry Burnett remain unavailable for John Yems’ side.

Leyton Orient could hand debuts to Adam Thompson and Tristan Abrahams at Broadfield Stadium.

Defender Thompson joined the O’s from Rotherham on Saturday but was not eligible for the 2-0 defeat at Bolton, while forward Abrahams, who began his career at Brisbane Road, signed on loan from Newport on Monday.

Orient defender Dan Happe completes a two-match suspension.

Striker Lee Angol is an injury doubt after being absent at the weekend due to a tight hamstring, while top scorer Danny Johnson (knee) remains out.