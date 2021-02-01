David Wotherspoon delighted to extend St Johnstone stay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has signed a new two-year contract.

The 31-year-old made his 300th appearance for his home town club at Hampden last month as Saints beat his former club Hibernian in the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

The 2014 Scottish Cup winner said: “I’m delighted to sign for another two years. I am really enjoying my football at the moment. I feel like this is one of the better seasons and I want to keep it going.

“It’s a great club. We have achieved so much here and I want to achieve more.”