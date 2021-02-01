Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
Dina’s delight and Boycie announces Davies deal – Monday’s sporting social

by Press Association
February 1, 2021, 6:01 pm
Dina Asher-Smith, John Challis and Steve Davies (Mike Egerton/Myung Jung Kim/ Ben Birchall/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Jurgen Klopp is always right!

Edinson Cavani vowed not to give up after sharing a series of his recent near misses.

Lionel Messi savoured Barcelona’s win.

Vicente Guaita signed a new deal at Crystal Palace.

A positive message from Nigel Adkins.

Mauricio Pochettino was proud of his son.

There’s only three Jamie Redknapps!

Cricket

Cushty!

Sam Billings signed off from the Big Bash.

Decent venue.

KP again highlighted the threat rhinos face.

Darts

Jonny Clayton won the Masters to claim the final Premier League spot.

Tennis

Katie Boulter made a winning start.

Petra Kvitova was ready for action.

Ash Barty and Iga Swiatek put the practice in.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back 11 years to see Michael Schumacher make his debut.

A snow day for Valtteri Bottas.

Athletics

Two from two in 2021 for Dina Asher-Smith.

Wrestling

Edge won the Royal Rumble!

