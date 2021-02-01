Jamie Lindsay a doubt for Rotherham’s clash with Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham will check on the fitness of Jamie Lindsay ahead of the visit of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder suffered a couple of knocks in Saturday’s loss to Swansea but is expected to be available.

Dan Barlaser could be available again after a spell in self-isolation.

Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Joe Mattock (ankle) are still out.

Derby are set to be without midfielder Krystian Bielik due to a knee injury.

The Polish defender was carried off in the first half of Saturday’s victory over Bristol City and the club are still waiting to learn the extent of the problem.

The Rams will also check on striker Tom Lawrence, who is nearing a return after an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if deadline day loan signing Teden Mengi plays a part.