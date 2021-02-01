Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill remains sidelined with Covid-19 for Crewe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill will miss the home game against Crewe as he remains in hospital with coronavirus.

Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham has no new injury concerns after Saturday’s home win against Peterborough and could name an unchanged side.

Defender Nathanael Ogbeta, signed last week on loan from Manchester City, is expected to continue after making his full debut at the weekend.

The Shrews have won five of their last seven League One games to climb up to 17th in the table.

Defender Harry Pickering is available for Crewe despite completing his move to Blackburn on deadline day.

Pickering has signed a four-year deal with Rovers, but has been loaned back to Crewe for the rest of the season.

Donervan Daniels is edging closer to a return to action after sustaining a hamstring injury before Christmas, but is still unavailable.

Defender Luke Offord (hamstring) will be assessed, while forward Mikael Mandron returned from injury as an unused substitute in Saturday’s home draw against Ipswich.