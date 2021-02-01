Defender Charles Dunne given another Motherwell deal to continue rehabilitation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motherwell have given Charles Dunne another contract to help him continue his rehabilitation.

The defender has not played since August 2019 after suffering a groin problem.

The 27-year-old signed a short-term extension last summer and has now been handed another deal to see him through to the end of this season.

A club statement read: “Injury has sidelined the 27-year-old since August 2019, but he is now back in light training as he continues his recovery and it is hoped the new deal will help him complete his journey back to action at Fir Park.”

Motherwell earlier recalled Jamie Semple from a loan spell at Cove Rangers and signed Robbie Crawford until the end of the season following the end of the midfielder’s loan from Livingston.

Manager Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re happy Robbie is staying on with us.

“He has shown he has the attributes to be a valuable member of our squad. He adds quality to the group and will be important for us in the coming months.”