Crystal Palace forward Brandon Pierrick joins Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manager-less Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace forward Brandon Pierrick on a six-month loan deal.

The Rugby Park outfit parted company with boss and former Palace midfielder Alex Dyer on Saturday night after his side blew a two-goal lead against St Johnstone and crashed to their eighth defeat in the last 11 games.

But that has not put off pacey 19-year-old Pierrick – who become the second-youngest Palace debutant in the Premier League when he replaced Martin Kelly against Norwich in January 2020.

He told the Kilmarnock website: “I’m buzzing to get started and I’m looking forward to impressing and showcasing my talent.

“At Palace, they prepare us for men’s football and I’ve been researching Kilmarnock before making the move here so I can’t wait to get to work on the training pitch and meet the rest of the group.”

Pierrick becomes Killie’s third addition of the window, following the arrivals of George Oakley and Diaguely Dabo.

James Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, assistant boss Andy Millen and skipper Gary Dicker will be in charge of the team for Tuesday’s clash with Celtic.