Morecambe sign midfielder Alex Denny on loan from Salford

Morecambe have brought in young midfielder Alex Denny on loan from Salford on a deal to the end of the season.

Denny, 20, began his career at Everton, making one first-team appearance as a 17-year-old in the Europa League.

He made the move to Salford last summer and has made 12 appearances this season, but will move to their League Two rivals in search of a more regular place.