Mark Warburton hails QPR striker Charlie Austin after comeback win at Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

QPR boss Mark Warburton hailed Charlie Austin for his part in the 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Watford.

Substitute Albert Adomah ended up sealing victory with a cool, stoppage-time finish which was also his first goal in a Hoops shirt.

That was made possible by Austin’s 73rd-minute equaliser. It was the on-loan West Brom striker’s 50th Rangers goal in all competitions, the majority having been scored in a prolific first spell at Loftus Road between 2013 and 2016.

Warburton said: “He enjoys scoring goals, Charlie. His relationship with the club is clear for all to see, he is very much enjoying coming back.

“He is disappointed the fans are not there to see it but he loves scoring goals. You saw a great delivery from the cross for a tremendous goal.”

Watford went ahead in the 52nd minute through Troy Deeney’s penalty, which had been awarded for a foul by Geoff Cameron on Ismaila Sarr.

Warburton felt his side had emerged as worthy winners, having bossed the first half until Francisco Sierralta headed against the bar for the hosts.

He said: “I thought it was a strong second-half performance, especially after going down to a penalty. We were masters of our own downfall, in terms of giving the ball away led to the penalty.

“It was very similar to Norwich away – we responded very well and got the rewards. It was their reaction that was so pleasing – they didn’t sit back and accept the draw, they were on the front foot and it was a well-deserved victory in the end.”

Striker Lyndon Dykes missed out after a family member contracted Covid-19. Warburton said: “He has got to self-isolate for a young child member. I’m hoping he will be available for the weekend.”

Deeney’s goal was his seventh of the season and six of those have been penalties. Watford manager Xisco Munoz admitted a lack of goals from open play from anyone else was a worry.

He said: “I want to know about this. We have had chances to score, now we need to get better and score from other situations, it is true.”

Xisco admitted his side had not been good enough to secure a win that would have lifted them above Brentford into third place.

He said: “I am responsible for today’s game. I don’t know why but we played without intensity. It was my mistake. We knew today was an important game for us but we were not at our best level.

“We can only say we will continue and we have another game soon. We need to improve and work harder – and we need to learn from the mistakes of today.

“It was my mistake because I did not give important words before the game and we started without intensity and ambition, and our passion. Without this intensity it is impossible.”

Nathaniel Chalobah played despite having been linked with a move to Leicester earlier in the day.

Xisco said: “I don’t know anything about this, my work is only about today’s game, but it is normal that big clubs want our players.”