Joe Willock promises to ‘work my socks off’ after joining Newcastle on loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Newcastle loan signing Joe Willock has promised to “work my socks off” after completing a deadline-day move from Arsenal.

Willock, an England Under-21 international, will spend the rest of the season on Tyneside as part of Steve Bruce’s squad.

“I’d like to thank all the supporters for their warm welcome and messages so far,” Willock told the official Newcastle website.

“This is a club with a massive history that I’ve grown up watching and I’ll work my socks off for the team.

“I can’t wait to see everyone and be part of the Newcastle family.”

Head coach Bruce said: “I’m delighted to bring Joe to Newcastle until the end of the season.

“He is a very exciting and talented young player who can get up and down the pitch and can score a goal from midfield.

“He has made a very decent impact at Arsenal after coming through the ranks and to make nearly 80 appearances for the club by the age of 21 says much about his development, ability and character.

“He is very keen to come here and test himself and he’ll be a great addition to the squad.”

Willock made his Premier League debut against Newcastle in April 2018 and has played 78 times for Arsenal, scoring 11 goals.

The 21-year-old made 17 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side in the first half of this season and scored three times.