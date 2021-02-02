Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of signing centre-back Marcelo from Lyon have been dashed. The defender was seen as essential cover following injuries at Anfield to Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, but the Sun says his club could not spare him due to their own injury crisis. The paper also reports the 33-year-old was unimpressed after the Reds offered him a six-month contract until the end of the season.

Diego Costa is still searching for a new home after Manchester City said they were not interested in signing him. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries recently and left Atletico Madrid six months early in December, and had been linked with a return to the Premier League with City or West Ham. But the Mail reports the former Chelsea striker was not on the radar of the Blues on deadline day.

Edin Dzeko is staying in Italy and will not return to the Premier League (Tim Goode/PA)

Consistent reporting from Italian media outlets ahead of and during deadline day could not deliver Bosnia international Edin Dzeko back to England. The former Manchester City striker had been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United, Everton or West Ham. Reports in Italy on Monday said the Red Devils had made an offer to the 34-year-old, but the Express said this was not the case and Dzeko will remain at Roma.

Carney Chukwuemeka is being closely watched by United and Liverpool, according to The Times. The 17-year-old midfielder has impressed at Aston Villa, where the paper says he is on the cusp of becoming a first-team regular.

Zinedine Zidane: The World Cup winner could be on his way out of Real Madrid unless he wins the Champions League this season, says AS.

Duje Caleta-Car: The Marseille centre-back was subject of interest from Liverpool, but the French side stopped the deal from taking place, reports RMC Sport.