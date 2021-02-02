Rangers secure pre-contract signing of Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers have announced the pre-contract signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh from Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Wycombe, helping the Chairboys win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship through the play-offs.

After beginning this season back at Bournemouth, he has now rejoined Wycombe for the remainder of the season and will move to Ibrox in the summer.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told Rangers’ official website: “We look forward to welcoming Nnamdi to our group in the summer.

“We are extremely impressed by his qualities and he is a player that has real progression in him.

“He has a positive and determined personality and is very much looking forward to becoming a Rangers player at the end of this season.

“In the meantime we are really pleased that Nnamdi will play week in, week out until the end of the season in the Championship at Wycombe, a club he excelled at previously under Gareth Ainsworth.”

Having rejected a contract extension at Bournemouth and agreed to join Rangers there will be training compensation payable to the Cherries.