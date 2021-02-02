Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause remains sidelined for West Ham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League home clash with West Ham.

Defender Kortney Hause, not involved for the last four games due to a foot problem, has been ruled out for “at least four to six weeks”, boss Dean Smith has said.

Wesley (knee) also remains unavailable. New signing Morgan Sanson could make his debut, having been an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard is eligible to make his West Ham bow after he was not registered in time to feature in Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool.

The Manchester United loanee is expected to be on the bench and boss David Moyes will also have Michail Antonio available despite initial concern following his late withdrawal at the weekend.

Defender Arthur Masuaku is a long-term absentee after knee surgery last month, while goalkeeper Darren Randolph is still working his way back to fitness after a recent knock in training.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engels, Elmohamady, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Sanson, Watkins, Traore, Davis.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Lingard, Yarmolenko, Odubeko.