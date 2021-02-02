Bruce Anderson in contention for Hamilton debut against Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bruce Anderson goes into the Hamilton squad for the Scottish Premiership

game against Ross Country on Wednesday night.

The striker arrived on loan from Aberdeen on transfer deadline day.

Shaun Want (thigh), and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Jordan White could make his Ross County debut.

The striker signed from Motherwell last week and keeper Joe Hilton, who joined on loan from Blackburn, will also be available.

French midfielder Mohamed Maouche is still returning to top speed after a spell of self-isolation.