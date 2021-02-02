Rangers new boy Scott Wright ‘expected’ Aberdeen fans’ fury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Wright was not surprised to incur the wrath of some Aberdeen fans when he signalled his intent to move to Rangers.

There was some fury online when the Pittodrie club announced in January that the 23-year-old was joining the Light Blues on a pre-contract.

Some unhappy Dons fans displayed an offensive banner aimed at Wright, who came through the Granite City club’s academy.

The move was fast-forwarded on transfer deadline day and Wright could be included in Steven Gerrard’s squad for Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Wright said: “There was always going to be a bit of a backlash, I kind of expected that but it was a decision I felt I had to make.

“When I spoke to the management and staff at Rangers I was really excited to be coming here and joining such a massive club.

“I feel they are definitely going to be taking me to the next level and I am looking forward to working with all the staff here. I can’t wait to get started.

“It is time to focus on Rangers and I am ready to break into the team here.”