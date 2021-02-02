Chris Wood among five Burnley injury doubts for Man City match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Burnley are expected to be without five players nursing minor niggles when they face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Chris Wood was withdrawn with a knock in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, a match which Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill all sat out with a variety of ailments.

Sean Dyche stopped short of ruling any of the five out of facing City but indicated all were likely to be missing both for that match and Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Aguero is back in training after recovering from coronavirus but is still some weeks away from returning while De Bruyne remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathan Ake is City’s only other notable absentee with a muscular problem.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Bernabe, Jesus.