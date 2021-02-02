Rotherham’s home game with Derby is called off because of a waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham’s home clash with Derby has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The sides had been due to meet at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday evening but the game was called off following a pitch inspection at around 6pm.

Rotherham announced later on Tuesday that the game will now be played on Wednesday at 7pm, following conversations between the clubs and the EFL.

A statement on Rotherham’s official website read: “Club staff had worked throughout the day to clear the overnight snowfall off the covers at the Millers’ home but a late downpour of rain with more forecast for the evening has rendered the pitch unplayable.”

The fixture had originally been due to take place in December but was called off around 90 minutes before kick-off because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Rotherham squad, while this time the announcement was made some 40 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.